Witkoff and Putin to meet on Friday, April 25 - Axios

Witkoff will meet with Putin again

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, April 25.

This was reported by Axios with reference to a White House official, Censor.NET reports.

"White House spokesman Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday," the publication writes.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that it expects Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.

Read more: Trump has no plans to visit Ukraine yet – White House

visit (471) Putin (3183) Russia (11730) USA (5404) Steve Witkoff (62)
