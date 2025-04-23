1 515 26
Witkoff and Putin to meet on Friday, April 25 - Axios
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, April 25.
This was reported by Axios with reference to a White House official, Censor.NET reports.
"White House spokesman Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday," the publication writes.
Earlier, the Kremlin said that it expects Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.
