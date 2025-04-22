The Kremlin expects Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.

This was stated by an aide to the Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov, Censor.NET reports citing the Russian media.

It is known that on April 23, 2025, US representatives will hold talks in London with Ukrainian and European representatives.

Earlier, Witkoff held talks with dictator Putin and called them "compelilng."

Several high-ranking officials of US President Donald Trump, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, are urging him to be more careful in dealing with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In addition, on April 11, US President Donald Trump's special representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, in St. Petersburg.

