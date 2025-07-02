6 442 15
Drone strike detonates anti-personnel mines and destroys six occupying motorcycle assault troops. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian drone destroyed a group of six occupiers on motorcycles, dropping only one round of ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
"Just one drone drop caused an epic detonation of anti-personnel mines, burying a whole group of Russian assault motorcyclists. Footage of the pilots of the Rubizh operational brigade of the National Guard," the author of the publication notes in the commentary.
