SOF carried out raid on group of Russian soldiers near border, one was captured: "We are brotherly peoples". VIDEO
A unit of the Special Operations Forces raided a Russian position near the border with the aggressor country.
The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the operation, 4 Russian servicemen were killed and another was taken prisoner.
"The operators were conducting special reconnaissance on the border when they noticed the enemy's movement. Having quickly assessed the tactical situation, a successful raid was carried out," the statement said.
