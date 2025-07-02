SOF carried out raid on group of Russian soldiers near border, one was captured: "We are brotherly peoples". VIDEO

A unit of the Special Operations Forces raided a Russian position near the border with the aggressor country.

The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the operation, 4 Russian servicemen were killed and another was taken prisoner.

"The operators were conducting special reconnaissance on the border when they noticed the enemy's movement. Having quickly assessed the tactical situation, a successful raid was carried out," the statement said.

