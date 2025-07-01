In June, enemy occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory, worst figure in 2025 – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In June, Russian forces occupied 556 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. The pace observed in May continued into the last month.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

The report recalls that during the most critical month for Ukraine, November, Russian occupiers advanced by 730 sq km.

The largest advances in June occurred in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk sectors, accounting for 29% and 27%, respectively. Sumy region was also among the leaders with 18%.

In other words, three-quarters of all advances took place in these three areas. The remaining quarter was distributed almost evenly across other front segments, each accounting for 4-6%.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Koptieve and advanced in Toretsk, Novoserhiivka and near five settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

According to analysts, the enemy’s advance is driven by personnel issues, which are currently critical for both sides.

"But the Russians, as is evident, still have reserves of manpower. The decline in mechanized attacks is further confirmation of the enemy’s problems with equipment, which they are trying to replace with motorcycles and buggies. Assault actions conducted by just one to three infantrymen are no longer surprising. At the same time, the number of such groups remains significant," DeepState added.

Read more: Russian forces constantly attempt to break into Dnipropetrovsk region, grey zone observed near Dachne – DeepState