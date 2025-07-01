Enemy has occupied Koptieve and advanced in Toretsk, Novoserhiivka and near five settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have made advances in the Donetsk region, with the village of Koptieve falling under occupation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Koptieve (a village in the Shakhove rural territorial community of the Dobropillia district of Donetsk region), and also advanced to Toretsk (a city in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region), Novoserhiivka (a village in the Udachne settlement community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), near Dyliivka (a village in the Kostiantynivka city community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), Myrne (village of Hrodivka village community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Razine (village of Hrodivka village community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Vesele (village of Komar village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Komar (administrative centre of Komar village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

