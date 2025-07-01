Ruscists shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery for an hour. Three civilians were wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery for an hour in Donetsk Oblast. Apartment blocks and private houses came under attack.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the attack, a 52-year-old woman and her son, 32, were injured at their place of residence. In addition, another resident was wounded on the street. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They have received medical assistance.



Two apartment buildings and 13 private households, 4 trade pavilions and gas pipeline lines were damaged," the statement said.

