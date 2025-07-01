ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11659 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Strikes on Kostiantynivka
619 1

Ruscists shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery for an hour. Three civilians were wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery for an hour in Donetsk Oblast. Apartment blocks and private houses came under attack.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the attack, a 52-year-old woman and her son, 32, were injured at their place of residence. In addition, another resident was wounded on the street. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They have received medical assistance.

Two apartment buildings and 13 private households, 4 trade pavilions and gas pipeline lines were damaged," the statement said.

Watch more: During evacuation, car was attacked by drones in Pokrovsk: civilian killed, police officer wounded. VIDEO

Shelling of Kostiantynivka on 1 July 2025
Shelling of Kostiantynivka on 1 July 2025

Author: 

shoot out (13886) Donetska region (4034) Kramatorskyy district (345) Kostyantynivka (238)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 