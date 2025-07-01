During evacuation, car was attacked by drones in Pokrovsk: civilian killed, police officer wounded. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, a car came under a targeted attack by Russian drones while evacuating seriously wounded civilians. One of the wounded men died in hospital, and a policeman sustained a shrapnel wound.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

As noted, Russian troops attacked the police crew three times: the first drone hit the car on the entrance to the city, the second - in the city centre. Both times, the explosions occurred nearby, without direct hits. At the same time, a drone attacked a civilian couple on bicycles: The 42-year-old man's leg was blown off, and the girl was also seriously injured. The police provided assistance and took the three wounded to hospital.

During transportation, an enemy "Molniya" kamikaze drone hit a police car. The explosion wounded police officer Kostiantyn Tunitskyi, who is currently in hospital, and his life is not in danger. Due to the car stopping, patrol policemen have arrived at the scene and completed the evacuation.

Unfortunately, the seriously injured civilian they tried to save died in hospital - time was lost due to the second attack.

