Consequences of Russian missile strike on Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region: casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Today, on 1 July, at 9.15 am, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Huliaipole, Kamianske district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

Two ballistic missiles, probably of the "Iskander-M" type, were used.

Consequences of the enemy attack

As noted, the attack destroyed a cultural centre, two shops and damaged private houses.
Unfortunately, there were injured and killed among the local population. Details are being clarified.

"russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist country. It is killing civilians," the Defence Forces emphasise.

Consequences of the strike on the Kamyanske district
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians fired a missile at the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing deaths and injuries, and a fire broke out.

