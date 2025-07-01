ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11129 visitors online
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
2 543 2

Ruscists hit Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket: dead and injured, fire broke out (updated)

missile on Kamianske

On the morning of 1 July 2025, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy fired a missile at the Kamianske district. A fire broke out. The consequences are being clarified. Stay in a safe place. The alert is ongoing," he said.

See more: Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, administrative building, educational institution and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

Later, Lysak said that after the rocket attack on the Kamianske district, unfortunately, there were dead and wounded.

No further information on the enemy attack is available at this time.

Author: 

shoot out (13886) rocket (1620) Kamianske city (10) Dnipropetrovska region (1518) Kam’yanskyy district (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 