Ruscists hit Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket: dead and injured, fire broke out (updated)
On the morning of 1 July 2025, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy fired a missile at the Kamianske district. A fire broke out. The consequences are being clarified. Stay in a safe place. The alert is ongoing," he said.
Later, Lysak said that after the rocket attack on the Kamianske district, unfortunately, there were dead and wounded.
No further information on the enemy attack is available at this time.
