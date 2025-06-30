Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, administrative building, educational institution and power line were damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 30 June, Russian troops shelled Kryvyi Rih, as well as Kamianske, Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in Kryvyi Rih, the fires caused by the UAV attack were extinguished. The administrative building was partially destroyed. An educational institution, 2 private houses, and 5 cars were damaged.
Damage also reported in Krynychanska community, Kamianske district: two private homes and a vehicle hit, power line affected.
In addition, during the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They hit the district centre, Pokrovsk, Myrove and Marhanetsk communities. Infrastructure, a multi-storey building, 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and 3 garages were damaged. And also power lines.
Russian forces struck Novopavlivka community in Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs (GABs). Consequences are being clarified.
