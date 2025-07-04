Interceptor drones shot down dozens of Shaheds during Russia’s overnight attack – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

During Russia’s massive overnight attack on 4 July, dozens of Shahed drones were shot down by interceptor drones.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"It was a hard start to the day — more than 500 Russian strike drones and missiles. It was difficult, but a significant share was shot down. Unfortunately, there were impacts. There were also important results from our interceptor drones today. Dozens of Shaheds were shot down specifically by the interceptors," the head of state said.

The President added that production of interceptor drones will be increased.

"We will scale this up to the maximum: more production of such interceptor drones, more training and preparation of our drone operators. A clear task," Zelenskyy noted.

As a reminder, in the night of 4 July Russian occupiers launched a combined drone-and-missile strike on Kyiv. One person was killed and there were injuries.

