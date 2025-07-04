Combined enemy attack on Kyiv: 23 injured, destruction in 6 districts (updated)

On the night of 4 July, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko and Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

The enemy has been attacking the capital since the evening of 3 July. They attacked with attack drones and ballistic missiles. Fire and damage to residential buildings in six districts of the city were reported.

The consequences of the attack on the capital as of 4:10 am:

Dniprovskyi district. UAV debris fell in the yard of residential buildings and on the territory of an educational institution. No fire was reported.

Solomianskyi district. The wreckage fell on non-residential buildings and on the territory of a garage cooperative, where a fire broke out. Warehouses were also on fire and an administrative building caught fire.

Sviatoshynskyi district. The wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory of warehouses, causing a fire. The wreckage also fell into the yard of a 16-storey residential building, where cars caught fire. A fire also broke out in the private sector due to falling debris.

Darnytskyi district. Debris fell in several places in the open area. No burning or detonations were recorded.

Shevchenkivskyi district. The debris damaged an 8-storey residential building, which was commissioned but not yet occupied. The fire started on the first floor of the building. A fire was also reported in the private sector.

Falling debris was also recorded in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. A medical facility was damaged there.

"14 injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital.

12 of them were hospitalised, two were treated on the spot," said Klitschko.

As of 6:45 a.m., the number of injured in the capital increased to 19.

"5 people are being treated on an outpatient basis, 14 have been hospitalised," Klitschko said.

As of 8:00 a.m., according to medical reports, there are 23 injured of the enemy's attack on the capital. 14 of them were hospitalised. Others were treated on an outpatient basis or on the spot.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, a 10-year-old girl is among the injured.

"Residential buildings, educational, medical and transport infrastructure were damaged," the minister said.

"As a result of the enemy's night attack on the capital, five ambulances that were responding to calls to injured Kyiv residents were damaged. According to the information available at this time, there are no injuries among the medics," Klitschko said.

Read more: Kyiv attacked by "Shaheds": explosions rock capital, drone debris falls in several districts (updated)