Russian strike on Kyiv: first victim reported. PHOTOS

A human body has been unblocked from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv destroyed by a massive Russian attack.

"In total, 26 people were injured in the capital, including 1 child. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.



Elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing: the fire is being extinguished and the rubble is being cleared. So far, more than 300 tonnes of rubble have been removed," the statement said.

According to the KCMA, the body was recovered in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.











As a reminder, on the night of 4 July, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transport infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical and transport infrastructure were damaged.

As of the morning, there are more than 20 wounded, including a 10-year-old girl.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their normal route. However, departures from the capital are delayed.

