Fire and rescue unit damaged as result of Russian attack on Kyiv. VIDEO

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv on the night of 4 July 2025, one of the fire and rescue units of the capital was damaged.

Thus, windows were smashed and the facade of the building was damaged.

The personnel were not injured.

At the same time, as a result of the enemy attack, 11 units of SES equipment were damaged in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the night of 4 July, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transport infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical and transport infrastructure were damaged.

As of this morning, there are more than 20 wounded, including a 10-year-old girl.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their normal route. However, departures from the capital are delayed.

