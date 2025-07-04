Consequences of combined strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Last night, the Russians sent hundreds of drones and missiles at the capital. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transport infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"Residential buildings, educational, medical, and transport infrastructure were damaged.

As of this morning, there are more than 20 wounded, including a 10-year-old girl," he said.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored, and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their normal route. However, departures from the capital are delayed.

