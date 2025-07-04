Railway infrastructure damaged within city limits of Kyiv: changes to train schedule, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

As a result of the Russian combined strike, the railway infrastructure in the capital has been damaged. There are changes to the train schedule.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia".

It is noted that westbound passenger trains are running on a diverted route through Vyshneve and Darnytsia, which causes delays of up to 2 hours.

At the same time, Kyiv City Express currently operates routes only on the northern half-ring Sviatoshyn - Pochaina - Darnytsia (in both directions). Due to the combination with passenger trains, deviations from the schedule are possible.

"We apologise and are already repairing it promptly, reserve diesel locomotives will bring trains within the capital when traffic resumes on the Sviatoshyn-Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi section," the statement said.

Read more: Combined enemy attack on Kyiv: 19 injured, destruction in 6 districts (updated)