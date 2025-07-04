Sandu on Russian shelling of Kyiv: Ukraine is too often left alone against evil empire. We need to strengthen air defense

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called on the international community to provide Ukraine with enhanced air defense after another massive Russian strike on Kyiv.

"Ukraine is fighting for freedom and peace - for all of us. But against the evil empire, it too often stands alone. It needs stronger air defense and more powerful support," Sandu wrote, responding to another Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.

She emphasized that assistance to Ukraine is not only about supporting a struggling state, but also about "protecting peace in Europe and beyond."

As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy hit residential areas, schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure. Residential buildings, educational, medical, and transportation infrastructure were damaged.

As of the morning, more than 20 people were wounded, including a 10-year-old girl.

The railway infrastructure within the city was also damaged. Part of the overhead line has been restored, and power has been supplied. Trains are resuming their normal route. However, departures from the capital are delayed.

