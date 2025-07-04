Several branches and sorting depot of Nova Poshta were damaged as result of combined attack by Russian Federation on Kyiv and region. PHOTO

On the night of 4 July, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and the region, damaging several branches and the Nova Poshta sorting depot.

As noted, branch 114 is damaged, but it is still open.

Branch 226 is damaged, but operates in a limited mode (only delivery), there is no possibility to drive a car to the territory of the branch. All cargo in transit will be moved to branch No. 359.

Sorting depot - hit the adjacent territory. Two cars burned down. The employees and cargo were not injured. Work has been resumed.

It is reported that the branch No. 223 suffered the most from the night shelling. None of the employees or customers were injured - the branch was closed at the time of the attack. Police and the State Emergency Service are currently working at the scene.

"All the parcels survived. In the near future, they and all the parcels going to the damaged branch 223 will be redirected to branch 122. We are already contacting customers and providing all the necessary information," the company said.

