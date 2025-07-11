Drones attacked Tula region: explosions were heard in various areas. VIDEO

Russians claimed a drone attack on Tula and the region. On the night of 11 July, explosions were heard there.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

Ukrainian drones, according to reports from both sides, attacked certain targets in Tula and the Tula region on Friday night.

"Dear residents! There is still a danger of UAVs in the region. Air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence are controlling the situation in the airspace of the Tula region," said the governor of the region, Dmitry Milyaev.

The Russian telegram channel Mash reports, citing local residents, that explosions were heard in two districts of Tula region, in the city of Aleksin and in Tula itself.

Locals also reported explosions in the Proletarsky district, where there are large enterprises of the Russian defence industry - the Machine-Building Plant and SPLAV.

