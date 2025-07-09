Three Russians reading inscription "Someday our tanks will reach Dzhankoi" on UAV’s wing: "They have not even written it in Russian! They could have known Russian, at least, f#ggots!!!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing three Russians reading the inscription "Someday our tanks will reach Dzhankoi" on the wing of a drone.
According to Censor.NET, one of the readers expresses his indignation in an obscene manner at the fact that the inscription was made in Ukrainian. The publication does not specify how the wing of the Ukrainian UAV ended up in the hands of the Russians.
Warning: Strong language!
