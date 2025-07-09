ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9834 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
6 373 45

Three Russians reading inscription "Someday our tanks will reach Dzhankoi" on UAV’s wing: "They have not even written it in Russian! They could have known Russian, at least, f#ggots!!!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing three Russians reading the inscription "Someday our tanks will reach Dzhankoi" on the wing of a drone.

According to Censor.NET, one of the readers expresses his indignation in an obscene manner  at the fact that the inscription was made in Ukrainian. The publication does not specify how the wing of the Ukrainian UAV ended up in the hands of the Russians.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Girl from Venezuela teaches her friends Ukrainian: "I don’t have Ukrainian descent, but I have Ukrainian heart". VIDEO

Author: 

drone (1799) Ukrainian language (56) atack (187)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 