Occupiers shot civilian on bicycle in village of Torske in Donetsk region. VIDEO from drone

The occupiers shot a man who was riding a bicycle on the street of the village of Torske in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers' war crime was filmed by a Ukrainian drone.

"Three Russian soldiers shot and killed a civilian resident of the village of Torske who was riding a bicycle. In a few minutes, all three were killed by FPV drones and artillery. The war crime of the Russians was recorded by the soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade, and they immediately took revenge," the commentary to the video reads.

