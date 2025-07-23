ENG
Drone operator destroys occupiers’ pontoon ferry in eastern direction with drop. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone destroyed a pontoon ferry that the occupiers had set up across the river.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The operator of the hexacopter destroys the Russian pontoon ferry in the eastern direction with a accurate drop of explosives," the commentary to the video reads.

Russian Army (9684) bridge (183) elimination (5519)
