Occupier attempted to shoot down Ukrainian FPV drone using walkie-talkie. VIDEO

Special forces of the SSU’s "A" Special Operations Center have taken out over 2,100 Russian infantry soldiers in less than a month using FPV drones.

The corresponding video was published on the SSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

