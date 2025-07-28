7 349 7
Soldiers of 225th Assault Regiment in liberated village in Sumy region: "We have repelled Kindrativka from these f#ggots. They’re lying here, swelling up. Roosters, f#ck". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment published a video showing the liberation of Kindrativka in Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Ukrainian flag mounted on a boiler room pipe, several damaged houses and the body of a liquidated occupier.
"The 225th SAR shows the first footage from the liberated Kindrativka in Sumy region, which was destroyed by the 'Russian world'. The Russian man resting in the video is another reminder of what will happen to anyone who comes to us with a sword," the commentary to the video reads.
Warning: Strong language!
