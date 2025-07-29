Zelenskyy visited company in Kyiv region that manufactures components for missiles and drones. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited an enterprise in the Kyiv region that manufactures electronics and components for missiles, drones, and secure communications.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I am in Kyiv region, at an enterprise where Ukrainian weapons are made smart. I met with a team that manufactures electronics and sensitive components for our missiles, drones, and secure communications.

They quickly mastered the production of control units and other important components. More than 80% of production works for our defence," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the company's team for their work, which yields results for the defence of Ukraine.