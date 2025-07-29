Russia completely pays no heed to everyone in world who wants to end this war – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in a video address that despite calls for peace, Russia continues large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today has been a difficult day. In Zaporizhzhia region, there were many killed and wounded: Russian bombs struck a correctional facility. The Russians knew it was a civilian site, they could not have not known. Sixteen people were killed in that strike. My condolences. Another 43 were injured. A brutal strike also hit the city of Kamianske, targeting a hospital. Three people were killed and many more wounded. Kharkiv region also suffered Russian strikes and losses. Donetsk experiences daily attacks.

Russia completely ignores the global calls to end this war. Just yesterday, we heard a much-needed statement from President Trump. There is much support worldwide. But Russian shelling and even deliberate killings of our people continue. Each such Russian strike and their rude response to demands for peace only confirm that pressure is necessary. More sanctions against Russia, steady support for Ukraine and the protection of our lives, coordinated diplomacy for peace. Thanks to everyone who works with us this way," Zelenskyy stressed.

