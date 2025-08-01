110th SMB drone operators caught Russian tank off guard and destroyed it. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s (SMB) Unmanned Vehicle Battalion attacked an enemy tank advancing to assault our positions.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password