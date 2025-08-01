ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11841 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
3 185 1

110th SMB drone operators caught Russian tank off guard and destroyed it. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s (SMB) Unmanned Vehicle Battalion attacked an enemy tank advancing to assault our positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,052,190 people (+890 per day), 11,066 tanks, 30,895 artillery systems, and 23,065 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

tank (1105) drones (2659) 110th SMB (82)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 