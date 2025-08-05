Swastika, SS symbols, and Buchenwald camp slogan "Jedem das Seine": fighters capture occupier with Nazi tattoos. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured an occupier with Nazi tattoos.
According to Censor.NET, Russian "anti-fascist" Alexei Rivin was taken prisoner in the Kupiansk direction. A video was published online in which Rivin shows and talks about his tattoos.
"What a topnotch denazifier was captured near Kupiansk. You can immediately see he’s a genuine and principled fighter against fascism," the post’s author commented sarcastically.
