Swastika, SS symbols, and Buchenwald camp slogan "Jedem das Seine": fighters capture occupier with Nazi tattoos. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured an occupier with Nazi tattoos.

According to Censor.NET, Russian "anti-fascist" Alexei Rivin was taken prisoner in the Kupiansk direction. A video was published online in which Rivin shows and talks about his tattoos.

"What a topnotch denazifier was captured near Kupiansk. You can immediately see he’s a genuine and principled fighter against fascism," the post’s author commented sarcastically.

