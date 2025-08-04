Occupier, sitting in trench among bodies of his comrades, addresses Putin: "What f#ck do you need this f#cking war for?! Guys are dying by hundreds! How f#ck are we supposed to live with this, V. V. Putin?!". VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a surviving Russian occupier sitting in a trench among the bodies of his comrades, addressing Putin.

According to Censor.NET, in the video message, the Russian asks about the purpose of the war and whether it’s worth the hundreds of deaths of the "guys."

Warning! Explicit language! Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals with unstable mental health!

