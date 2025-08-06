4 777 22
Putin and Witkoff started meeting in Kremlin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff have already begun their meeting.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Putin's press service.
The meeting is taking place in the Kremlin. No details are known at this time.
Earlier, media outlets reported that US Special Representative Steve Witkoff would arrive in Russia on Wednesday, August 6. He will have a separate meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Later, Trump announced a meeting between his team and the Russians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password