Defence Forces destroy 10 enemy positions in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Fighters from the STRIX strike UAV company of the Kharkiv unit carried out a night operation against Russian forces, destroying 10 enemy positions in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

