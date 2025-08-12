Two BTR-82 armoured personnel carriers and two tanks with mine trawls destroyed: drone operators from 53rd SMB repelled mechanised assault by occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 53rd SMB repelled a mechanised assault by the occupiers in the Siverskyi sector and destroyed at least five pieces of enemy equipment.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.
"The drone operators of the 'SIGNUM' battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade destroyed two BTRs-82, two tanks with mine trawls and a 'Niva' for dessert. Some of the enemy's equipment was protected by 'anti-drone' wires or even just branches," the commentary to the video reads.
