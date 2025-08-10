Marines attacked enemy infantry, hideouts, artillery, drones and landing sites. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky are destroying enemy infantry, occupants' hideouts and artillery in the Pokrovsk sector. In addition, the soldiers are successfully attacking Russian drones, as well as identifying and destroying enemy landing sites.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipro Air Assault Brigade.

