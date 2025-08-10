ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7801 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 298 2

Marines attacked enemy infantry, hideouts, artillery, drones and landing sites. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky are destroying enemy infantry, occupants' hideouts and artillery in the Pokrovsk sector. In addition, the soldiers are successfully attacking Russian drones, as well as identifying and destroying enemy landing sites.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipro Air Assault Brigade.

See also: Soldiers of the 14th Brigade destroyed a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, Starlink, and an occupier's drone in the Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9789) liquidation (2664) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 