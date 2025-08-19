It looks like fireworks: Third Assault Brigade showed footage of destruction of enemy infantry using drones in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Footage of the destruction of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region was shown by the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The video shows the moment when ammunition was dropped on the personnel positions of Russian troops, Censor.NET reports.
