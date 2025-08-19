ENG
News Video Destruction of Russian positions in Kharkiv region
1 957 3

It looks like fireworks: Third Assault Brigade showed footage of destruction of enemy infantry using drones in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Footage of the destruction of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region was shown by the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The video shows the moment when ammunition was dropped on the personnel positions of Russian troops, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry and attacked cars, communication antennas and artillery. VIDEO

drone (1927) elimination (5616) drones (2684) 3rd SAB (337) Kharkivska region (903)
