Two realities: Pokrovsk before war and city today. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces have released a video showing well-known landmarks in Pokrovsk before Russia’s full-scale invasion and their current state.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the town virtually destroyed by the Russians.

"Before the full-scale invasion, Pokrovsk was home to more than 62,000 people. As of August 2025, around 1,000 residents remain. Over three and a half years, the city has endured hundreds of Russia’s barbaric attacks. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and wounded. Businesses have been destroyed, vehicles damaged, residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and even grocery stores hit. Nearly 100% of the housing stock has been damaged. The video contrasts two realities: peaceful life and today’s ruins, where time seems frozen. Despite the pain and suffering, Pokrovsk stands. Pokrovsk is the western gateway to Donbas. The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces stands to ensure these gates remain unbreakable to Russian occupiers," the soldiers said in a comment to the video.

