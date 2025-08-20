ENG
Hot spot near Pokrovsk: Freedom Force drone operators share footage of occupiers being eliminated. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 4th Battalion of the Freedom Force of the National Guard’s "Rubizh" Brigade have shared footage of a lively rout of Russian occupiers, complete with dramatic special effects.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video posted on the battalion’s Telegram channel states: "The enemy storms, we repel. Day after day."

The servicemen add that the hottest sector of the front right now is the Pokrovsk direction.

