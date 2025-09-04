Drone operators of 93rd Brigade recovers mortar crew from Russians. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Radist" unit of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion helped rescue the crew of an 82-mm mortar from the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade, who had been captured by Russian forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press service.

"A breathtaking story! The crew of an 82-mm mortar from the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade was captured by Russians. This happened on positions in the Klishchiivka sector. Due to dense vegetation and a shortage of infantry, the occupiers managed to infiltrate the mortar’s position. They tried to storm the dugout, throwing grenades inside the "hole" and wounding one soldier. Still, the Kholodnyi Yar troops kept firing back, holding the defense and preventing Russians from entering. Negotiations with the enemy lasted for two hours. The occupiers urged them to surrender, but the Ukrainian soldiers stalled for time. Until the Russians finally found gasoline and started pouring it into the dugout, intending to set it on fire," the 93rd SMB recounted.

