Stopping occupiers in Dobropillia area: how 1st FSAR assault troops broke enemy’s "claws". VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, the enemy made a breakthrough in the area of Dobropillia, trying to reach important logistical routes. The Ukrainian military decided to stop the offensive and began clearing the settlements of Nikanorivka, Dorozhne, Rubizhne, Shakhove and Nove Shakhove.

The operation was carried out by assault aircraft of the First Separate Assault Regiment, which was tasked with breaking the enemy's "claws" and regaining control of the territory. According to the military, the fighting in each settlement was difficult, but thanks to coordinated actions, the enemy was eliminated and his equipment was destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

The commander of the 1st Separate Special Forces Unit, Dmytro Filatov, stressed that the success of the operation was made possible by the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers.

Watch more: Hunting brigade destroys Russian truck carrying troops. VIDEO