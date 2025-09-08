DIU operators destroyed 35 enemy flying vehicles with help of interceptor drones. VIDEO

Operators of interceptor drones from the "Barracuda" group of the special "Kryla" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed 35 enemy flying vehicles of various types.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on its telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

The report notes that at a kilometre altitude interceptor drones were used to shoot down:

Supercam S-350 - 15 units.

"Molniya" - 11 units.

"Lancet" - 3 units.

Zala Z-16 - 3 units.

Zala Kub - 1 unit.

"Orlan-10" - 1 unit.

