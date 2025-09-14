Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy gun in Donetsk region- equipment was revealed by hot barrel. VIDEO
In the Liman sector, the occupiers tried to disguise an artillery gun among trees and bushes.
According to Censor.NET, the location of the enemy equipment was discovered by an FPV drone pilot of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who recorded the heat trail of a hot barrel. A kamikaze attack drone was used to destroy the target.
The drone's operator hit the gun barrel. As a result, the enemy artillery system was neutralised.
