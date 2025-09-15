Drone operators from 13th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" eliminated assault group of six occupiers. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" eliminated a Russian assault group of six troops in the Kharkiv sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The ‘Vii’ company of Khartiia’s reconnaissance battalion turned the area into a ‘bloody water park’ for the Russians in the Kharkiv sector. An enemy infantry group was casually moving along a shoreline but was detected in time and stopped by FPV kamikaze drones and munition drops from heavy bombers. Trying to save themselves, several Russians jumped into the water but got a ‘hydromassage session with an instant relaxation effect.’ In the end, all of them were left dead and satisfied," the video caption reads.

