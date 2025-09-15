Border guards destroy three enemy positions and vehicle in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Border guards continue to inflict losses on the enemy in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

Censor.NET reports that aerial reconnaissance pilots from the Main Operational and Investigative Unit, together with the STRIKS UAV company of the 4th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, successfully struck enemy targets as part of the Defense Forces. As a result of the night operation, three enemy positions and one vehicle were destroyed.

The operation was carried out with strike drones. Border guards emphasize that the enemy’s combat potential continues to diminish.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,095,520 people (+910 per day), 11,184 tanks, 32,784 artillery systems, 23,269 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC