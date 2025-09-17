Ukrainian Armed Forces drone rips apart occupier in ghillie suit across open ground. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces detected a Russian soldier attempting to move unnoticed across an open field in a ghillie suit. As reported by Censor.NET, the enemy target was spotted with a drone and then struck with precision fire.

The blast was so powerful that the occupier, along with the ghillie suit, was torn to pieces. Footage from the strike site has been shared online.

"Walking across an open field in a ghillie suit was a bad idea," the video caption reads.

Watch more: 3rd Army Corps clears enemy positions: ’One killed, other captured’. VIDEO