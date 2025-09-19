SOF special forces blocked approaches, inflicting significant losses on enemy and replenishing exchange fund. VIDEO

In one of the operational areas, a group of soldiers from the 8th separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces performed a set of tasks that depended on the stability of the defence and the safety of neighbouring units.

The enemy tried to act in small groups, infiltrate into the depths and create crisis situations by accumulating their forces. However, the SOF operators detected such attempts in advance and stopped the enemy in the "grey zone" and behind the line of contact with direct action - using UAVs and modern weapons, Censor.NET reports.

The group isolated passages, blocked approaches, forced the enemy to open up, and as a result, destroyed enemy units through direct action and targeting. As a result of these actions, dozens of occupiers were killed and the exchange fund of the Ukrainian Defence Forces was replenished.

