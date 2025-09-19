On the night of 18 September 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the logistics hub of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces on Facebook.

The strike resulted in damage:

a storage base for materiel;

ammunition depots;

a place of covert deployment of weapons and military equipment of the 810th Brigade.

It is known that the 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations in the North Slobozhanskyi direction. The personnel of this brigade are involved in war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Read more: SOF hit Volgograd refinery: its work was stopped