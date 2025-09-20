World will not be safe as long as Putin’s regime in Moscow exists, - Yushchenko. VIDEO

The third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, has said that the threat to the whole world remains as long as the Putin regime exists.

According to Censor.NET, in an interview with the Apostrophe TV channel, he said that returning to the 1991 borders is not a complete formula for victory. "Someone says: let's go to Mykhailivske village. And I say, is that all? And you think that if you go to the 1991 border, you are honestly giving an answer to the formula for victory? You are being disingenuous," Yushchenko said.

He emphasised that the threat is not limited to Ukraine. "Not a single person in the world, not a single nationality, not a single state can live in peace in terms of their security as long as the Moscow Putin regime exists," - Yushchenko said.

