"Chervona Kalyna" struck enemy among trees, on road and in field. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" fired at enemy positions in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy with the help of attack drones. The video of their work was posted on social media.

In particular, an occupier hiding among the trees was destroyed, a vehicle with enemy personnel and an infantry group were hit.

"Behind each defeat of enemy infantry and equipment is the titanic work of many people. Logistics, reconnaissance, sappers and drivers all work as a single mechanism. This is how success is achieved," reads the description below the video.

