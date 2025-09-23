5 506 5
Air strike with high-precision long-range bombs on location of occupiers. VIDEO
A Ukrainian Su-27 pilot destroyed the occupiers' location with long-range GBU-62 precision-guided bombs.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat performance was posted on social media.
"Our Cossacks on Su-27s covered the location of an entire unit of fuckwits in the North with GBU62s. The occupiers, as usual, gather on farms and in barracks, where we keep livestock and manure, and they set up their places there. Well, no one invited them here, so they died where they wanted to," the author of the publication writes in a comment.
