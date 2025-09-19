4 962 57
F-16 fighter jet shoots down Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with AIM-9 missile. VIDEO
A video of the destruction of a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone by a Ukrainian F-16 pilot has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the aerial target was hit by a short-range American AIM-9 air-to-air missile.
"An F-16 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shoots down a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with an AIM-9 missile," the commentary to the video reads.
